A study conducted by the Audit Bureau suggested that one of the negative effects of marginal employment is the emergence and spread of many extraneous crimes on Kuwaiti society, an Arab daily reported. It also mentioned that marginal work has tarnished Kuwait’s reputation in the reports of international human rights organizations due to the demands arising from the poor living conditions of expatriate workers.

Furthermore, the study noted that the inability to control the labor issue is alerting due to the lack of access to it. The research identified a number of essential steps to address the issue, the most important of which are adopting a clear labor policy, completion of the automated system of linking all government agencies, and toughening the punishment for residency violations and human trafficking.