The Kuwaiti Cancer Society organized a two-day workshop on the treatment of lung tumors, titled “Lung Cancer: Current Clinical Practice and Future Perspectives”, reported a local daily. The Head of the Neck and Lung Cancer Unit and Treasurer of the Kuwait Oncology Association, Dr. Ahmed Bushehri, stressed that lung cancer is one of the common cancers in Kuwait, indicating that such workshops are important to keep abreast with the latest developments in the field.

Boushahri said in a statement that the participants in the workshop came from various specialties such as doctors of radiation and chemotherapy for tumors, chest and respiratory system, radiology, histology and diseases. The workshop tackled topics relevant to lung cancer in terms of treatment, challenges and the latest approved medical recommendations, detailing that recent research in the areas related to lung cancer was also discussed.