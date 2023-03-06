The total loans granted by banks in January recorded their lowest value in many years, reaching only 16 million dinars between December and the end of January 2023. While the total debts in December 2022 amounted to 52.447 billion dinars. The new loans in January 2022 amounted to 3.447 billion dinars, and the balance in December 2021 amounted to 44.879 billion, while in January 2023 it reached 48.326 billion.

The “government” deposits in banks, including public institutions and direct deposits of the government and the private sector, rose to 47.206 billion dinars in January.

The small value recorded by total loans in January reflects a remarkable reluctance to seek financing, as all sectors recorded a significant decline due to the interest, instability of conditions and blurry visions, which seems to be rising, as the “US Federal Reserve” continues to fight Inflation levels.

In terms of figures for the month of January, government deposits and deposits of public institutions declined by 3.2%, as total deposits fell from 10.149 billion dinars to 9.830 billion. On the other hand, private sector deposits increased by 617 million dinars from the level of 36.759 billion last December to 37.376 billion last January, a growth of 1.6% which took an advantage of the high interest levels amidst the slowdown with other opportunities.

In terms of consumer facilities, one million dinars fell from 1.967 billion dinars in December 2022 to 1.966 billion in January. The total personal facilities recorded an increase of only 20 million dinars, as it increased from 18.477 billion dinars in December 2022 to 18.497 billion in January, with a growth of 0.10%.

Real estate sector loans recorded a decline of 58 million dinars from the level of 9.622 million in December 2022 to 9.564 million in January, a decline of 0.6%. Securities facilities increased by only 4 million dinars, as their balance rose from the level of 3.261 billion dinars to 3.265 billion.

This weakness in the facilities, which was recorded in January, would now push the sectors to become more competitive and reduce funding costs according to the available margins. In addition, the matter is also related to the government’s launch of the new major projects which would further stimulate economic activity and development while liberating many obstacles.

Further, it can also be noted that consumer and housing facilities, which were recording the highest growth rates, were marked by a remarkable slowdown, for which the only way out is to reduce interest rates.