The Public Security Sector upon instructions from the Sector Undersecretary, Major General Abdullah Al-Rujaib , raided a local liquor factory in the Salmiya area and arrested an expatriate.

Following the raid the raiding party seized 123 bottles of alcohol ready for sale, 3 barrels full of ready-made alcohol, and tools and equipment used for making, bottling, and packaging liquor.

During interrogation the bootlegger admitted to manufacturing approximately 150 bottles of alcohol per day, filling them im imported liquor bottles, pressing the lids and sealing them to make the buyers believe he was selling imported booze. He also said he sold each bottle for 60 dinars

The suspect and the seized items have been referred to the competent authority.