The men of the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigation managed to seize 3 people of Asian nationality who were running a local wine factory in the Mahboula region.

The plainclothesmen have found in the apartment 38 bottles of booze and 20 large-sized jerry cans containing suspected raw material and manufacturing equipment.

The seized items were confiscated in preparation for their destruction and the referral of the three expatriates for deportation.