The Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Al-Khatib, announced that the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, the ambassador of tourism in Saudi Arabia, will visit the country during March, accompanied by his family and friends, to enjoy the tourist facilities.

The text of the Minister of Tourism’s tweet read: “I welcome again the Saudi tourism ambassador, international star Lionel Messi, with his family and friends this month, on his second visit to Saudi Arabia, to enjoy the most beautiful Saudi tourist destinations, and to enjoy our exceptional experiences and the hospitality of our people during his trip.”

Messi visited Saudi Arabia, specifically Jeddah and the Red Sea last year, previously he visited it as a player on several occasions, the last of which was last January in the Paris Saint-Germain match against the Riyadh.