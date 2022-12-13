Argentina have taken 3-0 lead over Croatia in first semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, so far

Argentina have taken 3-0 lead over Croatia in first semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, so far. Julian Alvarez scored two goals while Lionel Messi scored one goal.

Lionel Messi equalled Lothar Matthaus’ record for the most World Cup appearances with his 25th start in Tuesday’s semi-final against Croatia. Midfielder Leandro Paredes and defender Nicolas Tagliafico were brought into Argentina’s starting line-up.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni drafted in Tagliafico in place of the suspended left-back Marcos Acuna and Paredes took the spot of centre-half Lisandro Martinez. The switch means Argentina are likely to revert to four at the back rather than the five-man defence with advanced wing-backs that they used in the penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands.