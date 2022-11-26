FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Mexico Live: Lionel Messi broke the deadlock to put Argentina ahead against Mexico in a Group C match at the Lusail Stadium

Lionel Messi broke the deadlock to put Argentina ahead against Mexico in a Group C match at the Lusail Stadium. Mexico had made early inroads in the Argentinian half, but were not been able to penetrate the defence. Argentina need to avoid a defeat in order to keep their Round of 16 hopes alive, after having lost their opening game to Saudi Arabia earlier this week. Argentina have never lost a World Cup game to Mexico, who would look to spoil the party for the two-time champions.

– NDTV