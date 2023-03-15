Actress Lindsay Lohan has announced she is expecting her first child with Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas. The star, 36, shared the news with her 12 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, sharing a picture of a white baby outfit emblazoned with the words “coming soon”. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the image.

Lohan and Shammas wed last year, after announcing their engagement in 2021. While the couple have kept much of their relationship private, they are thought to have been dating since 2019. The couple live in Dubai, where Shammas works in finance.

Many stars were quick to send their best wishes to the couple, including fellow Dubai resident Karen Wazen. “Mama Lindsay,” she wrote. “I love you and your baby so much already.”

Amanda Seyfried, who starred alongside Lohan in Mean Girls, wrote: “This is wonderful news.”

