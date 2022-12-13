Astronomer Adel Al-Marzouq said that on Monday, the region completed a full week since the beginning of this year, adding that the general temperature recorded in Kuwait during this period ranges between 21 and 23 degrees during the day and 13-16 degrees at night, which is completely in line with the annual general average for this period, ranging between a maximum 23 and 18 degrees and a minimum of 12 and 8 degrees. The weather, based on the general rate of temperature, has made the region under high air pressure, centered in the north of the Arabian Gulf and the northeast of the Arabian Peninsula.

Moreover, the Arabian Peninsula, where an air depression is concentrated, gets deeper in the middle of the Indian Ocean, resulting to variable winds currently blowing in the northern Arabian Gulf region and the northeast of the Arabian Peninsula, which are between south and southeast, with light and moderate speed not exceeding 25 kmh. This shows instability in the atmosphere and the gradual emergence cumulus clouds that will begin to appear on Tuesday afternoon, and this weather, which will be between cloudy and partly cloudy, will continue until Friday morning, with a chance for light thunderstorms on Thursday.

Al-Marzouq explained that the weather during the next three days will be partly cloudy and warm during the day and will cool down in the evening, with a slight possibility of very light showers at night, as well as an emergence of fog in the evening, especially near the coastal areas. For the month of December, it will continue until the 19th, and the blowing of the northern winds will lead to a slight decrease in temperatures, especially at night, which is expected to be between 14 and 15 degrees. He added that the windy weather will end on Tuesday, December 20.