The Ministry of Interior has started allowing select family members to obtain entry permits to join their family. Sources confirmed that parents who have infants born outside of Kuwait will be allowed to bring their children to join the family in the country.

In addition, some requests for joining a family will also be considered from a humanitarian side, along with other related requests. Security sources also told a local Arab paper that there are hundreds of transactions under consideration and awaiting resolution after the announcement of the cabinet formation.


