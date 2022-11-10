The Court of Cassation sentenced a citizen in his thirties to life imprisonment on charges of arson and premeditated murder. The incident happened in December 2019 when firefighting teams responded to a fire that broke out in a house in the suburb of Abdullah Al-Mubarak.

The daily reported that following investigations, the suspect was found guilty for deliberately setting fire on the house by pouring a highly flammable substance. A family member testified against the suspect, claiming he had a history of setting fire to the house after disagreements with his family


