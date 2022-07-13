The spokesman for the Ministry of Information, Anwar Murad, said that the ministry has taken necessary measures against the company organizing a concert that was held in a hotel on the second day of Eid al-Adha for violating a ministerial decision which was issued in this regard.

The Ministry of Information has confirmed holding musical concerts in public places must be in accordance with the law and that the violators will be punished, reports a local Arabic daily.

The daily quoting security sources stressed that any violation of these requirements exposes the violators to legal accountability.

In this context, MP Ahmed Mutee said “after contacting the Minister of Information regarding holding of the concert contrary to Islamic law, deterrent measures were taken and the organizing company’s license was withdrawn.”

He added, “Everyone who contributed and dared to hold this party, which is against the morals of our conservative Kuwaiti society, will be held accountable and deterred.”