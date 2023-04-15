The Minister of Interior and Municipalities in the Lebanese caretaker government, Bassam Mawlawi, announced last, Friday, on his Twitter account, that “The Information Division thwarted the smuggling operation of about 10 million Captagon pills that was hidden among a shipment from Lebanon to Senegal and from there to Saudi Arabia.”

Based on information available to the division’s presidency about the preparations for smuggling, the division was able to identify the members of the network and the warehouse of the goods in the “Al-Qubba-Tripoli” area, reports Al-Jarida daily quoting the Lebanese News Agency.