The researchers say that the “epidemic of indolence”, affecting nearly 45% of the population, is a direct result of the Covid-19 lockdowns. And this laziness to leave the house particularly affects the middle age groups: 52% between 25-34 years and 53% between 35-49 years, compared to only 33% of those 65 and over, according to a study by the International Market Research Group (IFOP) and Foundation Jean Jaurice Intellectual, reports a local Arabic daily.

The survey, published last week, found that “the allure of the sofa seems very strong” and that the word “bed” had positive connotations for 74% of respondents.

According to the research, the pandemic and strict lockdowns have had a “profound impact” on the French’s attitude to work, family life, leisure time and personal space. About 37% of the respondents said that they are less motivated than before in their work, and 41% complained of feeling more tired.

The increase in fatigue appears to occur regardless of gender, age, social background and location, and “affects the morale of the population,” according to the research.

The study showed that, from a historical point of view, French attitudes toward “work-life balance” have changed dramatically. And in 1990, 60% of French people thought work was “very important,” compared to just 24% in 2021. And in 1953, 54% of working adults thought they had a good work-life balance. Now, only 39% think this is the case, while 48% of the respondents “consider themselves losers”.

This situation has been exacerbated, the study says, by the “Covid” pandemic, but its origins are related to the “devaluation of some business experiences” in general. The research claims that regular long-term layoffs and management focusing solely on financial achievement “changed the relationship” between employers and employees.

Some 1,001 French adults took part in the research, which was conducted online between September 1 and 2.