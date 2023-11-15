The Chairman of the Committee for Preparing the Crisis Management Law Vision at the Kuwait Lawyers Society, Dr. Saad Al-Hamlan, stated that the Association is working to develop an integrated vision on the proposed Crisis Management Law, which would draw up a clear-cut strategy through which all developments and data can be dealt with.

Al-Hamlan told Al-Rai daily that the reality today imposes more challenges, especially in light of the growing conflicts in the Middle East and the world and the spread of epidemics that disappear and then return again, in addition to the natural disasters that may occur such as heavy rains and others.

This is something the association paid great attention to and for which it set out to establish a crisis management committee in line with its vision 2025.”

He stressed the need for there to be an independent body supported by conscious legislation, giving it the right to link and coordinate between all departments and sectors of the state concerned with dealing with crises, and whose goal is to set controls for dealing with all crises, according to a scientific method that takes into account the experiences of other countries, and at the same time achieves the goal.

The goal behind this idea is to raise readiness and activate the necessary preparations to confront any disasters and crises.