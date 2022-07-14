Lawyers have warned of the widespread spread of drugs in the country, pointing out that the invalidity of the search and arrest procedures exonerates dozens of those involved in possession, promotion and consumption of drugs.

The jurists pointed out that the problem of drug spread has exacerbated, and urgent solutions must be developed, noting that the majority of cases of beating, theft, violence and murder are related to drug abuse, reports a local Arabic daily.

Lawyer Osama Al-Sanad stressed the need to take courageous decisions appropriate to this era to combat the scourge of drugs.

Al-Sanad told the daily that the courts consider tens and hundreds of cases every month related to drugs, and many cases of drug users are always linked to other cases, such as beating, theft, violence, murder, and other multiple crimes, pointing out that about 20,000 drug cases were registered over 10 years. Al-Sanad stated that the number of cases registered with the Drug and Liquor Prosecution reached 3,175 cases during 2021, in addition to 3,219 crimes received by the prosecution regarding contraband crimes.

He pointed out that the number of drug and substance abuse offenses registered during 2021 amounted to about 2,363 compared to 1,494 crimes recorded in 2020 and 2,133 in 2019.

He attributed the reasons for the spread of drugs in Kuwait among adolescents and young adults to several factors, including family separation, the failure to follow up on the children by the family or the attention to the details of their lives, as well as the lack of attention to changes in the behavior of the children which allow the children to turn to the path of perversion and bad friends, so it is important to prepare awareness and educational programs to help families pay attention to the behavior of their children to correct the deviation before it gets worse.