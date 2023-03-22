Pension and investment funds filed a complaint against Meta, accusing it of “turning a blind eye” to activities that take place on its Facebook and Instagram platforms and are related to human trafficking and child sex exploitation.

According to the text of the lawsuit, “Over the past decade, Meta applications have assisted, supported, and facilitated the work of criminals responsible for human trafficking and child sexual abuse crimes that took place on a large scale on the Californian group’s platforms,” reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in a Delaware court specializing in business law.

And the lawsuit adds, “Substantial evidence indicates that the board of directors turned a blind eye despite its knowledge, just as the company’s management did, of this strongly growing phenomenon.”

The lawsuit was filed by funds that own shares in the Meta Group.

According to the plaintiffs, the perpetrators of human trafficking and child sexual exploitation crimes use Facebook and Instagram to prey on, recruit and exploit their victims, who are both minors and adult users of the two platforms, “their lives were destroyed forever.”

But Meta spokesman Andy Stone said yesterday, Tuesday, in response to a question by Agence France-Presse, that the company “clearly prohibits human exploitation and sexual exploitation of children.”