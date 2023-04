The General Department of Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that 20 violators of the Residence and Labor Law, 3 people accused of begging and street vendors were arrested during the security campaigns in various parts of the country and referred them to the competent authorities to take the necessary action against them.





