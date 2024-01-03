The rollout of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) single tourist visa is experiencing delays as governments work on integrating their systems and addressing security aspects prior to its launch, regional media reported.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), highlighted the need to align the various requirements and security measures of each country involved. Speaking at the Skift Conference, Kazim noted that these integrations are time-consuming, resulting in the extended timeline for the implementation of the unified visa.

The GCC single tourist visa, similar to the Schengen visa, once launched will allow visitors to explore all six Gulf Arab countries with a single permit. The proposal for the visa was recently approved by ministers from the participating nations. However, specific regulations and legislation are still being developed, and the rollout of the visa is targeted for completion between 2024 and 2025.

The readiness of each country’s internal systems will determine the precise timeline. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Dubai, and Saudi Arabia are expected to be the major beneficiaries of this visa, with Dubai serving as a global tourist destination and Saudi Arabia attracting numerous religious tourists to Makkah and Madinah. Industry experts anticipate a significant influx of tourists between these two nations once the unified visa system is implemented.

The delay in the launch of the GCC single tourist visa highlights the complexities involved in unifying the visa process across multiple countries. Integrating systems and addressing security requirements are crucial steps in streamlining travel for tourists in the Gulf region. Despite the ongoing challenges, the implementation of the unified visa is expected to enhance tourism and travel within the GCC countries, contributing to the economic growth and development of the region.