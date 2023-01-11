A magical solution became widespread on the US TikTok application to get rid of the symptoms of the common cold. It is onion juice. But aside from the bizarre success of this bogus prescription, experts say its spread is an indication that millions of Americans are being denied access to proper medication.

Video clips promoting this drink, consisting of water containing slices of onions, have won tens of millions of views on the platform, despite the lack of any scientific evidence of its effectiveness, reports Al-Rai daily.

“Onions won’t harm anyone, but anyone should consult an actual professional when they get sick,” says Katherine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“I am afraid that some people will only drink onion juice without receiving proper treatment, and thus contribute to spreading the Corona virus or influenza in their surroundings,” she added, at a time when these two viruses are spreading in the United States, along with a third virus that causes bronchiolitis.

The magic drink is receiving praise from TikTok users who write comments confirming its effectiveness on their situation, and the success of this recipe could simply be due to the placebo effect.

The success of the onion drink videos is an indication of the spread of inaccurate health information in TikTok, and the stars of the virtual world may have a harmful effect on the health of users by addressing health topics, from vaccines to the issue of abortion.