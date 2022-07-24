The French Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E Claire Le Flecher said she expects Kuwait to receive the last shipment of 4 Caracal planes by the end of this year, saying 26 planes have been delivered to the country.

Meanwhile, Le Flecher told a local Arabic daily the decision to exempt Kuwaitis from the ‘Schengen’ as evidence of trust, friendship and solid relations between the European Union and Kuwait. She expressed her happiness at the announcement of this step during the French presidency of the European Union.

She added that the opening of the borders not only makes travel simpler for people, but also facilitates the trips of tourists and businessmen, which is very important and beneficial for the development of economic relations.

“Exempting Kuwaitis from the Schengen,” she said, “can also have a very positive psychological effect, which makes us tangibly feel the presence of a rapprochement between our peoples.”

She went on to say, “We tested this strongly in Europe when we established the “free-trading” Schengen area, which did much to increase the sense of belonging to a collective European identity.”

Regarding the possibility of holding a French-Gulf summit similar to the US-Gulf summit, Le Flecher stressed that the Gulf region remains as it has always been a strategic region for the world, and its security and stability are extremely important to all.

She noted that France considers the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Kuwait, to be valuable partners who can contribute significantly to solving various global and regional issues.