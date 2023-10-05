The European Copernicus Observatory made a significant announcement that “last month recorded the highest temperatures ever for September worldwide.” It surpassed the previous record set in 2020 by a substantial margin of half a degree Celsius.

The observatory reported that the average global surface temperature for the past month reached 16.38 degrees Celsius. This anomaly is described as “unprecedented” as it exceeds the average temperature for the month of September in the period 1850-1900 by 1.75 degrees Celsius — before the onset of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from human activities affecting the climate, reports Al-Rai daily.

Additionally, the observatory’s monthly report highlighted that the global average temperature since the beginning of this year is 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than the pre-industrial revolution levels.

The report further emphasized that the average temperature globally from January to September sets a record as the hottest for the first nine months of the year. This rate is notably 1.40 degrees Celsius higher than the rate observed from the 1850s to the early twentieth century.

Considering the ambitious objective set by the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, the data disclosed by Copernicus implies that the world is now closer than ever to approaching this critical threshold.

Copernicus underscored in its report that last September was an “extreme month,” pushing 2023 closer to potentially becoming “the hottest year.”