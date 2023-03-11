The Ontario provincial government has announced the death of the last captive killer whale (female) in Canada. The incident was reported by ‘Marineland’ amusement park, in which the female whale “Kiska” was living.

“The Marineland park has informed the ministry of the death of a female whale named Kiska in the park, and an autopsy of the dead whale was performed by specialists,” said Brent Ross, a spokesman for the Ontario Ministry of Public Security.

Kiska was caught when she was young in Icelandic waters in 1979 and died at the age of 47. Park officials said Kiska’s health had deteriorated in recent weeks.

Animal Justice, a non-profit animal rights organization, called for an investigation into Kiska’s treatment by officials at Marineland.