The Ministry of Interior closed the largest warehouse supplying loud exhausts in Shuwaikh on Sunday, reported Al Rai newspaper. The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that the General Traffic Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, launched a traffic and inspection campaign in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area, resulting in the closure of a huge warehouse that supplied exhausts that were in violation of the law for emitting disturbing sounds.

In addition, another workshop was also issued three minutes of review notice to complete the ministry’s legal procedures and undertaking. The authorities also issued 20 traffic violations and deposited a vehicle that produces loud sounds in the traffic detention garage.