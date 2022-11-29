The US Geological Survey stated that the “Mauna Loa” volcano, the largest volcano in the world, erupted this morning, for the first time in nearly 4 decades.

The eruption began at the top of the “caldera” inside the Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park, and the warning level was raised for the volcano, which erupted for the first time since 1984, reports a local Arabic daily.

US Geological Survey (USGS) officials confirmed that at this time the lava flows are contained within the summit area without threatening the surrounding areas, but the winds may carry volcanic gases and ash.

The cameras of the USGS at the summit clearly showed a long fissure that erupted from the lava, which was spreading along the “caldera”.