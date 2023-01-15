While the Ministry of Interior succeeded in facilitating the procedures for travelers through the Abdali port to Iraq during the Gulf Cup Football Championship “Gulf 25”, special statistics show that about 55,000 crossed the border, including about 25,000 citizens, which is an unprecedented number since 1990.

Security sources pointed out that the increase in the number of travelers across the land borders is due to allowing them to enter Iraqi territory without a prior visa, and that the Ministry of Interior has mobilized all its security forces at the crossing, to facilitate the departure and return of fans who watched the national team matches, reports Al-Rai daily.

The sources pointed out that the success of the Ministry of Interior in facilitating transit came as a result of the cooperation of the participating security sectors, and work around the clock to overcome all obstacles in front of citizens, Gulf nationals and residents in the State of Kuwait, noting the success of the security plan, which was the first test to organize these unprecedented large numbers at the Abdali crossing since the year 1990, as transit to Iraq was previously limited to visiting holy shrines, hunting trips and transporting goods.

This comes as Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani described the “Gulf 25” tournament as having turned into an “Arab wedding,” stressing that the facilities provided to Iraq’s guests on the border will continue after the tournament.

The daily has learned from well-informed government sources that there is high-level coordination between the Kuwaiti and Iraqi sides to set up a mechanism that allows the opening of the Iraqi Safwan port on the border, which means the continuation of the procedures that were applied in the tournament throughout the year.

The sources said that the Iraqi side is currently studying opening a visa for all Gulf nationals and residents of the Gulf countries, and allowing them to enter Iraqi territory for a nominal fee of about $25 (about 8 Kuwaiti dinars), followed by a study of the possibility of opening the road for regional travel to the rest of the countries via Iraq, as it was previously in force before 1990, according to specific conditions and fees.

The sources pointed out that this step, after the heavy demand by citizens, Gulf citizens and residents to travel to Iraq, stressing that it will lead to the recovery of economic and tourism movement between the two countries, and facilitate the movement of travelers through Iraq to Turkey, Syria and Jordan, which means turning the Abdali port into an artery for commercial traffic and transporting goods as well. .

The sources said that the security plan was implemented with direct instructions and vigorous follow-up by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, in light of directives to provide all means of comfort for travelers and all facilities and logistical support for the port security sector and the public security sector.