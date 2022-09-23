The Ministry of Interior warned sea-goers in the Sabah Al-Ahmad area of the presence of a large shark, an Arab daily reported.

The officials said in a statement on the official Twitter account that information has been received to the operations of the Ministry of Interior about the presence of a large shark roaming between the waterways in the Sabah Al-Ahmad sea area.

The statement added that the ministry warns beachgoers to take precautions, as coordination has been made with the concerned authorities to take the necessary action.


Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR