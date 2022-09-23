The Ministry of Interior warned sea-goers in the Sabah Al-Ahmad area of the presence of a large shark, an Arab daily reported.

The officials said in a statement on the official Twitter account that information has been received to the operations of the Ministry of Interior about the presence of a large shark roaming between the waterways in the Sabah Al-Ahmad sea area.

The statement added that the ministry warns beachgoers to take precautions, as coordination has been made with the concerned authorities to take the necessary action.