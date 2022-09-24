ASEAN Committee Kuwait (ACK) held a handover ceremony on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel marking the end of tenure of Indonesia and the taking over of the new chairmanship by Laos

Addressing an exclusive gathering of the ASEAN diplomatic community and media, Ambassador of Indonesia H.E. Lena Maryan, extended her appreciation to the Deputy Assistant to the Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, Abdullah Turki Al-Turki, for taking time to attend the event and also thanked him on behalf of the ASEAN Embassies in Kuwait.

Ambassador Maryan thanked the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the continued support given to the ASEAN Committee in promoting the culture and solidarity through program held throughout the year.

In his address as the new chairman of the ACK, Ambassador of Laos H.E Boun Inthabandith, assured the committee that he would do his best to promote and advance the interests of the ACK and implement all programs and activities.

ASEAN was established on 8 August 1967, and this year marks the 55th anniversary of the founding of ASEAN. Currently, ASEAN consists of 10 member states, with a population of more than 670 million people, comprising different cultures, languages, and religions.

Notwithstanding these differences, the bloc has coexisted and cooperated in the spirit of unity in diversity, thereby making ASEAN a successful regional organization with tangible achievements on many fronts. Notably, a region of long-lasting peace and stability, and economic resilience making it the fifth largest economy in the world. These have also enabled ASEAN to integrate into the regional and global economy, which has contributed to social development as well as the improvement of the livelihood of the ASEAN peoples.

The success of ASEAN has been recognized internationally, particularly ASEAN’s Centrality, its leading role, and the ASEAN Way of consensus, which serve as the fundamental principles that ensure its success, as well as guide its external relations.