Dubai-based billionaire businessman Mukesh “Micky” Jagtiani has passed away. The chairman and owner of Landmark Group was 70 and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family”, according to a statement by Landmark Group, Khaleej Times reported.

“Micky Jagtiani leaves behind a formidable legacy of a leading family-owned business conglomerate in the GCC region and beyond, that he founded and managed for several decades. Renowned for his exceptional leadership, unwavering customer-centric approach, and deep market understanding, his visionary spirit and strategic foresight helped the Landmark Group and its brands become a household name in the community,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, his colleagues and peers remember him as a warm and friendly man who genuinely cared for people. In its statement, the Landmark Group reiterated this. “He will always be known for his inspiring leadership and even more so, for his humility and genuine concern towards all the lives he touched,” the statement added.

Visionary leader

The statement further delved on Jagtiani’s visionary leadership. “From its humble beginnings with a single store in Bahrain in 1973, Micky Jagtiani was the driving force in shaping the conglomerate’s extraordinary journey. His acumen enabled the Landmark Group to emerge as the region’s foremost retail and hospitality conglomerate, with over 2,200 stores in 21 countries across the Middle East and Africa, as well as the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.”

Jagtiani is survived by his wife Renuka; his children Aarti and Savitar, Nisha and Kabir, and Rahul; his grandchildren Samar, Nikhil, Yohan and Aliya. The statement said he will be loved and missed by his beloved Landmark Group community.

“He leaves behind enduring friendships, partnerships, and bonds with the Group’s senior management, the industry and wider community, whose lives he touched profoundly.”

The company also added that they remain “committed to carrying forward his spirit and ensuring the continuing success of his ambitions and dreams.”

It has been announced that a public condolence gathering is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Humble beginnings

After working as a taxi driver and part-time cleaner in London, Jagtiani started his business in Bahrain before moving to Dubai in 1990 during the Gulf war. Starting with a children’s brand and footwear shop, the group then branched into retail, hospitality, entertainment, medical and beauty.

One of the most successful businessmen in the region, Jagtiani is credited with being a huge influence on the retail industry of the region. Earlier this year, he was ranked 511 on the Forbes’ 37th annual world’s billionaires list, with a net worth of $5.2 billion.