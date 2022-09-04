Bukhamseen Holding Group concluded a real estate deal with a local investor, according to which it sold the Laila Gallery commercial complex located on Salem Al Mubarak Street in the Salmiya area, for a deal worth 40 million dinars.

A source familiar with the deal, told a local Arabic daily, the sale of Laila Gallery complex, which boasts of shops selling branded stuff and offices, built on an area of 6,407 square meters, has no effect on the group, but rather comes within the framework of the Bu Khamseen Group’s entry into new investments with the aim of geographical expansion and diversification of sources of income.