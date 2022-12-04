Labneh Zingy Parcel is soft and crusty on the outside while remaining creamy inside. This delicious pie, originally created by the chefs at Domino’s, the American multinational pizza restaurant chain, is also known as Domino’s Veg. Zingy Parcel. The versatility of this simple offering has led to the proliferation of various iterations that go by different names. The main advantage of preparing this is that it can be filled with anything you fancy, whether it is chicken, meat or uour choice of vegetables.

Total time: 1:30 minutes

Serving: yields 6

Ingredients

For the dough:

1 cup milk or warm water

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp instant yeast

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup all purpose flour

For the filling:

1 cup labneh (cheese made from strained yogurt)

¼ cup finely chopped capsicum

1 tbsp finely chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp olive slice

1 tsp chili flakes

2 tbsp zaatar powder

Now mix all the ingredients for filling in a bowl and set aside.

Filling is ready, keep it aside.

Instructions

Making the dough:

Mix together all purpose flour, sugar,yeast and salt in a bowl

Add milk or warm water to the mixture, a little at a time, and knead to a dough

Add 2 tsp olive oil and continue to knead the dough.

Tuck the dough, cover and rest for 1 hour or until the dough doubles in size.

Making the filling:

After an hour, gently punch down the risen dough, and continue kneading

Pinch a ball sized dough and roll gently.

Fold the sides shaping into a triangle.

Spoon some filling in and top with labneh, sprinkle some zaatar powderBring together the corners and seal the tips with water

Brush the parcel with a little milk to give it a golden color

Bake in the oven for 15 minutes

Brush with olive oil to get the shiny crust

Finally, serve warm and enjoy this zingy parcel.

Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com