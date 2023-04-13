The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Kuwait Azamat Karagulov announced that his country has facilitated the granting of visas to citizens of eleven countries, Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Nepal Pakistan, Tunisia, and Sri Lanka.

The Kyrgyz envoy told Al-Qabas daily the government of Kyrgyzstan has decided to extend the simplified system for granting visas to citizens of the above mentioned countries.

Karagulov explained the main condition for granting a visa to citizens of the aforementioned countries is that the person be a legal resident of the following countries — Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Brunei.

The ambassador indicated that this decision was taken within the framework of facilitating the visa regime in order to create favorable conditions for the development of investment and the tourism sector in Kyrgyzstan.