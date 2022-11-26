FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Denmark Highlights: Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France became the first team into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France became the first team into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday. The holders are the first team into the knockout round in Qatar and the young striker was again the hero, hitting a second-half brace to see France through to the knockout stages of the tournament. France will take on Tunisia in their third and final game. Denmark, on the other hand, will take on Australia in their final game.