The Kuwaiti satellite, KuwaitSat-1, was officially launched from a platform in Florida, USA, a local news agency reported. The American company, “SpaceX”, announced the launch of the Kuwaiti satellite at exactly 5:55 pm local time today, 3 January 2023.

The news agency reported that about 4 hours and two minutes after its launch, the satellite will send the first signal to the ground station before carrying out its mission. The project has been in the works for three years.