Kuwait University rescheduled the launch of the KuwaitSat-1 satellite on Tuesday, 3 January 2023, an Arab daily reported. The announcement came after the official postponement of the launch date of the SpaceX Falcon9 Transporter6 gcd rocket to Tuesday, 3 January, at 5:55 pm Kuwait time.

The KuwaitSat-1 satellite will be the first satellite to be launched from the payload of a rocket, which carries 114 mini-satellites.