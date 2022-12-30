The Director General of the General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Tawheed Al-Kandari, confirmed that concerned security sectors have taken all security and traffic preparations and measures throughout the country to carry out tasks assigned to them during the New Year’s celebrations, a local daily reported.

The official added that the main objective of the work of the security services during the observance is to apply the law without exception, while taking into account humanitarian cases and conditions. He said that fixed and mobile patrols will be deployed to implement security and traffic control on all main roads and internal areas. Among the preparations taken by the ministry is the intensification of security and traffic awareness campaigns that are supervised by the Security Media Department in cooperation with the media. He noted that the emergency phone 112 operates round-the-clock to receive reports and provide humanitarian assistance.

Further, Al-Kandari called on citizens and residents to cooperate with security officers and follow instructions to help them perform their duties with ease.