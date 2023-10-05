Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi projected that during the transition from summer to winter, the nation will experience rainfall within the typical annual range or slightly above. He highlighted that the maximum temperature would dip below 40 degrees Celsius after the middle of this month.

Al-Otaibi told Al-Rai that, based on mid-term forecasts, the country would witness substantial rainfall during this transitional period, comparable to the amounts recorded last season for the same timeframe.

He explained that the categorization of rain intensity, from light to medium to heavy, depends on the volume of rain within an hour. In his words, “If we observe that the rainfall reaches 10 mm per hour, it can be categorized as heavy rain.”

He elaborated, stating, “The occurrence of water accumulations resulting from the expected rainfall toward the end of this month or early November depends on the readiness of rainwater drainage systems for the recorded quantities by rain measuring stations.” He clarified that a rainfall of 25 mm or more indicates the presence of water accumulations in various locations.

Al-Otaibi went on to say, stating, “The chances of rain episodes expected to commence towards the end of this month will persist at intervals until the spring season, with their amounts varying based on the climatic conditions accompanying each rainfall event.”

Meteorologist Issa Ramadan added that tomorrow marks the initiation of the Surfah horoscope, signifying the onset of declining heat, the official conclusion of summer, and the commencement of autumn in Kuwait.

During this phase, maximum temperatures will begin to fall below the 40-degree Celsius mark during the day, dropping to below 30 degrees at night and reaching 22 degrees at dawn in the coming days.

Ramadan noted that during this period, air depressions commence movement, clouds become visible, and the initial signs manifest after the 15th of this month. Autumnal bird migrations swiftly take place, and allergic and cold-related ailments persist in the upcoming days.

He also cautioned about potentially heavy rain in the upcoming November due to the global El Nino phenomenon, characterized by an irregular change in winds and temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.