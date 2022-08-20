Kuwait’s non-oil exports made a big leap during the first five months of this year, increasing by 60%, worth 78.5 million dinars, to reach about 209.1 million dinars from January to the end of May 2022, compared to 130.6 million dinars for the same period in 2021.

Official data issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry indicate that the main reason for the rise in these exports is due to the great demand for Kuwaiti products in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, while Kuwaiti exports to the European continent and the Americas declined, despite the return to normal life in many of those countries, reports a local Arabic daily.

Responsible sources in the Ministry recommended the need to work to diversify and increase exports by signing trade agreements with the European and African continents, as well as the Americas, especially that Kuwaiti industries and products have become globally competitive, as evidenced by the dependence of many Gulf and Arab countries on these exports over the past few years.

It is noteworthy that Kuwaiti exports to Arab countries also achieved a big jump, amounting to 49.5 million dinars during the first five months of 2022, compared to 22.2 million dinars for the same period in 2021.