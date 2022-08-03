The Kuwaiti cabinet held its first meeting under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Seif Palace on Tuesday.

Emerging from the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al-Fares said that the prime minister had thanked the new ministers for shouldering responsibility at this critical juncture.

The prime minister underlined the judicious directives of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, especially the latter’s address to the nation on June 22, in addition to his pieces of advice to the new ministers following the oath-taking ceremony, which mainly focused on necessarily doubling efforts in order to speed up development, fulfilling people’s expectations, respecting constitution and solving citizens’ problems.

He also pointed out top priorities for the new government to translate the instructions of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, and to do its utmost to address serious challenges with a view to pushing forward the country’s development process and safeguarding its stability.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on behalf of the new cabinet ministers, expressed much appreciation and gratitude for the trust of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.

He vowed that he and his colleagues would work together as a single group to put the political leadership’s directions in place in order to serve the nation and citizens, achieve development, growth and prosperity, accelerate development, offer high-quality services to the public and wipe out corruption in all its forms.

Furthermore, the cabinet expressed thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for his sincere efforts to serve the dear nation during his tenure, while commending his great accomplishments.

On the 32nd anniversary of the Iraqi invasion of the State of Kuwait, the cabinet renewed its gratitude to the friendly countries who contributed to liberating the State of Kuwait and restoring its international legitimacy, sovereignty, freedom, and dignity.

The Cabinet also called on the Kuwaiti people, on this painful anniversary, to preserve the security and stability of the homeland, to unite and boost cooperation in serving the country under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On the other hand, the cabinet touched on several global developments, where it expressed condolences to the US Joe Biden over the victims of the floods that swept through the state of Kentucky, wishing the injured speedy recovery, hoping that the US overcome the natural disaster.

