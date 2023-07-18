As part of its work program, the government is completing the new passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport, known as T2, Alrai Media reported. The terminal is designed to be LEED Gold Certified, meaning it will be environmentally friendly and energy efficient. The roof will be equipped with photovoltaic panels to generate solar energy to operate the building. The terminal will be able to accommodate 25 million passengers annually and will include 51 boarding gates and aircraft parking lots. It will also be able to accommodate and load 21 AIR BUAS and A380 aircraft at the same time.

On the other hand, the government is also working to complete the development of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, which has a planned absorptive capacity of 1.8 million containers annually in the first stage, 2.7 million containers annually in the second phase, and 3.6 million containers annually in the third stage.

The following has been accomplished: design, implementation, and maintenance of roads, bridges, and soil reclamation; construction of port walls, anchorage for small boats, and burial works for four berths; and, construction and maintenance of a road linking the first phase with the current road on Bubiyan Island. The following is still to be done: construction of main buildings, roads, services, and container storage yard; and, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of handling equipment required for port operations.