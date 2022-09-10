Head of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Mohammad Al-Otaibi praised on Wednesday the Ministry of Interior and the security personnel for their hard work during the campaigns for the National Assembly elections.

In a press release, Al-Otaibi noted that the number of parliamentary hopefuls has reached 376 so far. He expressed his wishes for the electoral process to go as smooth as possible under the leadership of his highness the Amir Sheih Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his Deputy the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Ministry of Interior’s Elections Affairs Department announced that nomination for the parliamentary elections, which opened from August 29, closed today, September 7. It added that candidates who might decide to back down on their bids can do so until September 22, one week ahead of the election day, September 29. – KUNA