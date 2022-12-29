In 2022, Kuwait witnessed many major developments and events in the areas of tourism and sports. The following is a list of such major developments and events:

Tourism: Sept 7: Kuwait’s Touristic Enterprises Company announced that Mohammad Al Saqqaf would be chairing the company with Alia Al-Humaidhi vice chairperson.

Oct 20: Kuwait’s Touristic Enterprises Company announced the construction of the first Winter Wonderland Kuwait, which opened for the public on December 11.

Dec 11: The Ministry of Information and the Kuwait society for festivals signed an agreement to launch an electronic platform for tourist, cultural, and sport activities.

Sports: Jan 8: A camel owned by Nawaf Al-Dosary won the trophy of His Highness annual camel racing festival, held under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah.

Jan 16: Kuwait’s Mohammad Burbayea clinched the 2021-22 Jet Ski World Cup Pro Runabout GP after being edged to second at Thailand’s Jomtien Beach resort.

Feb 2: The Ninth International Arab Horse Beauty Competition kicked off in Bait Al-Arab (the Kuwait Arabian Horse Center) with the participation of 430 horses from Kuwait and several other countries.

Feb 5: International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) announced on its website, the Kuwaiti jet ski racer Mohammad Burbayea, the champion of 2021/2022 in the Pro Runabout Gb category.

Feb 13: Al-Arabi SC won the Super Cup for the third time in a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Kuwait SC after a 1-1 draw.

Feb 20: President of Kuwait Motor Sports Club Sheikh Ahmad Al-Dawood Al-Sabah named president of the Arabic Union for Motorbikes.

Feb 27: Kuwait SC won the Handball Super Cup after defeating Qadsia SC (34-18).

Feb 27: The Kuwaiti national Paralympic team returned to the homeland, with a total of 34 medals, following their participation in third West Asia Paralympic games taking place in Bahrain.

March 7: Chairman of Kuwait’s Football Association (KFA) Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah announced that Czech Vitezslav Lavicka has signed a contract to manage the ‘Blue Jerseys.’

March 15: Al-Arabi SC won His Highness the Crown Prince Cup after beating Kuwait SC 5-4 on penalties.

March 15: Kuwait National Shooting team won a gold medal in the ISSF World Cup in Cyprus.

March 19: Hussein Al-Qallaf, of Kuwait, and his compatriot Zaid Al-Nasser finished first and third, respectively in the First Arab Underwater Photography Championship, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

March 24: Kuwait Olympic Committee signed a cooperation agreement with its Lebanese counterpart to develop sport movement and exchange information. March 25: Kuwait SC won the 2021-2022 Basketball League after defeating Kazma SC (96-76) in the playoffs. March 26: Kuwait SC snatched the country’s Premier Handball League after beating Fahaheel 31-27, winning the trophy five rounds before the end of the 2021-22 season.

March 28: Al-Nasr SC won the 2021-2022 Kuwait Football Federation Cup after defeating Al-Arabi SC in penalty shootouts (5-4).

March 30: Kuwait SC crowned as champions of Basketball Super Cup for the sixth time after defeating Kazma SC (112-79).

April 13: Kuwait SC won the 2021-22 season national basketball league trophy beating rivals Al-Jahra by 79- 60 points.

April 20: Kuwait SC won the Kuwaiti handball league for the 12 time beating rivals Al Qurain by 33-22 goals.

April 21: Kuwait SC won the 2021-22 season of the national volleyball league by beating Kazma SC by 3-1 sets.

April 21: Kuwait SC won the 17th Kuwaiti STC football league after rivals Kazma and Qadisya drew in a match. On April 26, the team was official crowned as champions after they finished their last match against AlArabi, winning by 4-1 goals.

May 11: Kuwait SC won the 2021-22 national handball cup, overcoming Al-Salmiya SC by 35-27 goals.

May 17: The third GCC Games kicked off in Kuwait with the participation of 1,800 athletes from the Gulf region. The competitions continued until May 31.

May 22: The official opening ceremony of the third GCC Games began at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah AlSabah Tennis Complex in the presence of representative of His Highness the Amir and Sheikh Nawaf AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

May 24: Kazma SC won the 2021-22 Amir Football Cup beating Salmiya SC by 2-1 goals.

May 31: Kuwait crowned champions of the third GCC Games gathering 96 medals — 36 gold, 28 silver, and 32 bronze.

June 4: The 38th GCC cup champions began in Kuwait with the participation of seven sports clubs. The tournament continued until June 21.

June 11: Kuwait national dividing team athlete Bader Al-Aswad won a gold medal at the world tournament held in Morocco.

June 13: Kuwait national Futsal team crowned as champions of the fourth west Asia tournament, beating the Saudis by 5-3 goals.

June 14: Renowned Kuwaiti footballer Bader Al-Mutawa became world most capped player with 196 international games.

June 30: Kuwait SC won the 24th Asian handball champions league, beating Al-Najma from Bahrain by 28-23 goals at the tournament held Hyderabad, India.

July 20: The Kuwaiti youth handball team qualified to the 2023 world cup to be co-hosted by German and Greece due to reaching the semifinal of the Asian youth tournament held in Bahrain. Kuwait beat Iran 26-20 goals.

July 21: The first Kuwaiti international boxing tournament began with the participation of 21 countries.

Aug 2: The Kuwait Football Association (KFA) announced former capped international Rui Bento as national team head coach and appointed his compatriot Emilio Peixe as head coach for the U-20s side and a referee committee, headed by Irishman Alan Snoddy.

Aug 8: The Kuwaiti shooting team concluded its participation at the 10th Asian tournament and grand slam held in Kazakhstan, earning 17 medals — four gold, six silver, and four bronze. The tournament began on July 28.

Aug 15: Shooter Mansour Al-Rashidi won the gold medal at the skeet event held during the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games held in Turkiye.

Aug 16: Kuwaiti swimmer Ali Al-Zamel won gold at the 50-meter backstroke event held during the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games held in Turkiye.

Sept 13: Referees Ibrahim Ramadan and Abdullah Al-Turkait earned international certifications in Jet Ski racing from the Sharjah international marine water sports club.

Oct 5: Rashed Al-Dawwas secured first place in the 2022 amateur Jet Ski championship held in Arizona, US.

Oct 15: Kuwait Sports Club won the 34th Arab Basketball tournament beating for the first time in its history AlAhli of Egypt by 78-77.

Oct 17: Kazma SC football team forward Shebeeb Al-Khaldi won the Sheikh Nasser Al Sabah award as the best Kuwaiti footballer in the 2021-22 season.

Oct 23: Kazma SC basketball team crowned as champions of the first super cup, beating rivals Kuwait SC by 102-94.

Nov 10: Kuwait SC won the 54th Kuwait volleyball league for 2022-23 season after besting Kazma SC by 3-2 sets.

Dec 1: Students and teachers from the Balat Al-Shuhada high school were invited by Qatar to attend a match at the 2022 World Cup in Doha.

Dec 3: Head of the Kuwaiti and Arab shooting federation Duaij Al-Otaibi won a membership at the International Shooting Sport Federation’s (ISSF) executive office.

Dec 17: Faisal Burbayye’ won the amateur competition at Thailand’s international Jet Ski competition.

Dec 17: Abdullah Al-Fahdel became world champion at the Pro event of Thailand’s international Jet Ski.

Source: KUNA