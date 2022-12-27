In 2022, Kuwait witnessed many major developments and events in the areas of health and environment. The following is a list of such major developments and events.

Health services:

Jan 6: Health Minister Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated at home.

Jan 26: Kuwait Ministry of Health confirmed 6,913 COVID-19 cases, and two deaths.

Jan 30: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health provide vaccines against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to children aged between five and 11, beginning with cases that suffer severe symptoms.

Feb 8: The World Allergy Organization (WAO) has accredited the Kuwaiti Abdulaziz Al Rashed Allergy Center as a center of excellence, prompting the minister of health to hail the achievement as a credit for the whole national health sector.

Feb 23: The operations at the Health Assurance Hospitals Company (DHAMAN) began before the end of this year reflects the integrality of the partnership between the public and private sectors to the Kuwait Vision 2035 (New Kuwait).

March 18: The Ministry of Health announced that Dr. Turki Al-Otaibi of Kuwait was elected as president of the Arab Society of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation (ASNRT).

April 24: Surgeon at the Mubarak Hospital Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawaz succeeded in blood vessel operation using inner sonar technology as a replacement for intravenous dye, which might affect the kidneys in some patients.

May 12: Health Minister Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed announced the launch of a new mobile service for bedridden patients.

June 1: Minister Al-Saeed inaugurated the tumor treatment ward at the Jaber Hospital, the first facility of its kind to provide such treatment other than Kuwait Cancer Control Center (KCCC).

July 24: The International Diabetes Federation recognized the Dasman Diabetes Institute as a ‘center of excellence for diabetes, for its distinguished role in the field of research and medical care.

Aug 8: The Ministry of Health and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoU) to boost joint research and provide field training for the authority’s college of nursing students.

Aug 18: The Ministry of Health closed down the Jaber Al-Ahmad Causeway’s COVID-19 vaccination center.

Aug 24: Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed launched the first operational phase of the new Farwaniya hospital.

Sept 15: Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed inaugurated the health center at the Abu Fataira area, which covered the healthcare need of some 12,000 citizens.

Sept 26: International Association for Dental Research choose head of the Kuwaiti dental surgery sciences Dr. Fawaz Al-Otaibi as part of the international committee to evaluate research within dentistry.

Oct 2: The Health Ministry established a crisis management center, which includes members of several state bodies.

Oct 8: The World Medical Association (WMA) announced that the Kuwaiti medical society would chair association in 2023-24 during elections held in Berlin.

Oct 26: The Health Ministry announced several cases infected with the XBB strain of COVID-19 in Kuwait.

Nov 6: The surgery ward at the Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital succeeded in carrying out the first endoscopy using Artificial Intelligence in Kuwait.

Nov 25: The Health Ministry announced a case of cholera for a citizen returning from a neighboring country.

Source: KUNA