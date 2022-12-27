In 2022, Kuwait witnessed many major developments and events in the areas of education, scientific research, culture and media. The following is a list of such major developments and events.

Education, higher education and scientific research:

Jan 2: Kuwait Minister of Education Dr. Ali Al-Mudhaf announced that schools and universities nationwide will close for a day due to unstable weather conditions.

Jan 20: Research Scientist of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Program at Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), Dr. Adel Ismael was awarded the Arab regional award by The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), for sciences in developing countries for the year 2021.

Feb 7: Kuwait Ministry of Education postponed the start of the new school year 2021-2022 until March 6.

March 7: Kuwait University launched its first campaign to protect the sea environment under the slogan (Clean Seas).

April 7: Kuwaiti inventor Adel Al-Wusais placed first on a GCC level for his desalination and water treatment project during an event held on the sideline of Expo Dubai.

May 15: Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr. Ali Al-Muddaf suspended schools for May 17 due to the sandstorm and severe weather conditions.

May 30: The Ministry of Education launched a program to boost education input affected by the COVID-19

June 4: Kuwait National Seismic Network, an affiliate entity to the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), said that a 5- magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of Al-Ahmadi.

Aug 2: Kuwait University’s College of Engineering and Petroleum obtains ISO of Quality Management certification from the international ‘Royal Cert’. Sept 2: Kuwaiti Engineer Jenan Al-Shehab won a golden medal at the World Cup 2022 for Invention and Scientific Research in Tunisia, in recognition of her invention

of electromagnetic cells for wireless power transmission. The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recognizes Shehab’s invention.

Sept 12: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) and the Saudi desalinization public authority signed a MoU on the sideline international conference for the future the desalination industry held in Riyadh.

Sept 20: Kuwait National Seismic Network (KNSN) registered a 3.3-magnitude tremor hitting east of the northern region of Al-Abdali, Kuwait.

Oct 11: Kuwait University’s Dr. Issa Al-Safran won an international award for developing a digitized system offering solutions for obstacles face in the oil production process.

Oct 24: The Ministry of Education suspended schools in the private and public sectors on October 25 due to the partial eclipse.

Nov 7: The water research center at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) earned a patent from the US for inventions in water desalinization as well as air cooling and conditioning.

Dec 5: Kuwait National Seismic Network, a KISR affiliate, recorded a three-magnitude in Al-Managesh area.

Media and culture:

Jan 12: Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), along with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), elected as Vice Presidents of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) during its 48th General Assembly conference held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Jan 17: Artist Al-Nabhan wins Sharjah Prize for (Theatrical Creativity).

Feb 15: The Ministry of Information announced the official launch of the national campaign under its slogan (Paradise for All of Us) to celebrate the 31st Anniversary of Liberation and the 61st Independence Days.

March 3: The Mediterranean University in Albania awarded an honorary doctorate to the poet Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain, president of the Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Cultural Foundation, for his distinguished contribution to supporting and promoting a culture of peace in the international community, establishing cooperation mechanisms through the dissemination of culture, education, and dialogue for future generations.

April 8: Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center (ASCC) won the Museum Oscar at the 2021 Leading Cultural Destination Awards in Berlin.

June 16: The State of Kuwait handed ancient antiquities to Egypt after they were confiscated by the Kuwaiti customs from smugglers back in 2019.

June 24: Kuwait won gold and silver awards at the 15th Gulf television and radio festival held in Bahrain.

June 30: Albanian President Ilir Meta awarded Kuwait poet Abdulaziz Al-Babtain with the ‘Order of Albanian National Flag’ for his contributions to spreading Arab culture and promoting world peace via the Abdulaziz AlBabtain Cultural Foundation.

July 7: UNESCO, during its 9th General Assembly in Paris, France, accredited the Kuwaiti Al-Sadu Handcraft Cooperative Society as a non-government advisory organization.

Sept 9: Kuwaiti actor Abdullah Al-Humoud shared the award for best actor in theater production with Tunisian Osama Kachkar during the Cairo international experimental theater festival.

Oct 20: Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated the 22nd Kuwait theatre festival.

Nov 16: Munira Al-Qadiri partakes in an artistic light project held during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Nov 16: The 45th Kuwait International Book Fair opened with the participation of 29 countries and 500 publishing companies.

Nov 20: The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) congratulated Kuwaiti poet Mazyad AlWasmi for winning the first Al-Raiya poetry contest in Saudi Arabia.

