The spread of drugs and addiction has a negative impact on the state’s plans for overall development, said the Ghiras National Awareness Project for Drugs Prevention on Friday.

Ghiras CEO Dr. Ahmad Al-Shatti told KUNA that the increasing interest by the Kuwaiti leadership and people in curbing the spread of drugs was an essential step into beating this social ailment. The recent efforts launched by the government is heading in the right direction because there was surely no development if drugs were involved, he affirmed.

Al-Shatti called for coordinating efforts both politically and legislatively towards protecting society from narcotics and addictive substances, noting that Ghiras was preparing proposals for the government and parliament to boost efforts against illicit drugs.

The matter should not be restricted within the borders of Kuwait, it should be expanded in a regional and international way to boost global efforts against narcotics, Al-Shatti affirmed. He commended Kuwait for continuing to launch awareness campaigns, saying that the country was considered a pioneer in this regard. – KUNA