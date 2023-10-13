The Central Bank of Kuwait data revealed that the total value of Kuwait’s total external debt at the end of the first half of 2023 decreased by 5.4% to reach 19.3 billion dinars, compared to 20.4 billion dinars at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and the external debt (which includes the external debt balances of the government and the private sector) witnessed a decline from the highest level recorded in the second quarter of this year, as well as from the fourth quarter of 2022, during which it recorded a level of 19.7 billion dinars, and the third quarter, during which it recorded 19.5 billion dinars.

As for the total debt during the second quarter of 2022, it recorded a low level of 18.9 billion dinars. It should be noted that Kuwait’s external debt also includes the external debt stocks of the private sector, which includes local banks, investment companies, exchange companies, insurance companies, and private non-financial companies, reports Al-Anba daily.

Historically, Kuwait’s total external debt during 2018 was about 18.7 billion dinars, and in 2019 it reached 16.1 billion dinars, which is the lowest in 5 years, and in 2020 it recorded 18.9 billion dinars, and in 2021 it reached 21.8 billion dinars (which is the highest ever). By the end of 2022, it recorded 19.7 billion dinars.