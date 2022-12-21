The value of Kuwait’s total external debt increased in the second quarter of this year to 18.82 billion dinars, marking the highest level since the end of the first quarter of 2021, during which it was 19.54 billion dinars.

The total external debt, according to a local Arabic daily, increased compared to the same period last year, when it was 17.34 billion dinars, with an annual growth of 8.52%, according to Central Bank of Kuwait data.

On a quarterly basis, Kuwait’s external debt grew by 3.62%, as it was 18.17 billion dinars in the first quarter of this year.

According to the statistics of the Central Bank of Kuwait, this data includes the external debt balances of both the general government and the private sector.

The data of the external debt of the general government includes: end-of-period balances of loans and other credit facilities as mentioned in the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (sixth edition), as well as the foreign liabilities of the Central Bank of Kuwait and the allocations of special drawing rights.

As for the external debt data of the private sector includes: local banks, investment companies, exchange companies, insurance companies, and non-financial private companies.