Meteorologists anticipate persistent heavy rains in Kuwait until tomorrow night, triggering emergency responses from the Ministry of Public Works to prevent water accumulations on the nation’s roads. The General Traffic Department has also mobilized to ease traffic congestion resulting from the inclement weather, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy instructed the Acting Minister of Public Works, Jassim Al-Astad, to ensure full preparedness for the rainfall. Directives were issued to coordinate efforts with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Electricity, Ministry of Oil, Fire Department, National Guard, and Civil Aviation.

Emergency teams have been strategically positioned in critical locations prone to rain accumulations and tunnels to monitor the functionality of water drainage chambers.

Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, Director of the Meteorological Department, predicted that the rain would persist until Thursday night. The collective efforts of emergency teams and continuous monitoring aim to mitigate potential risks and ensure the safety of Kuwait’s residents during this period of inclement weather.