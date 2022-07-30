Kuwait’s imports of coal began to rise again after witnessing a significant decline since the start of the Corona pandemic until now.

Official data shows the value of Kuwait’s imports of coal, coke and coal briquettes amounted for about 7.5 million dinars in 2021, and that 61% of those imports were between January and June 2021, with a value of 4.59 million dinars, reports a local Arabic daily.

This comes while Kuwait’s imports of these products increased in 2021 by about 2.9 million dinars compared to 2020 which was about 4.61 million dinars.